Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Strattec Security stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.85. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. Strattec Security has a 52-week low of $31.89 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $145.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Strattec Security by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 573.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,035 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

