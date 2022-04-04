Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA) Insider Steve Bassi Sells 35,840,516 Shares

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) insider Steve Bassi sold 35,840,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £716,810.32 ($938,970.81).
LON CYBA traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2.05 ($0.03). The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,506. Cyba Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The firm has a market cap of £33.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.87.
About Cyba (Get Rating)
See Also
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Cyba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.