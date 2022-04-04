Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $249,000 Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after acquiring an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 311,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,505. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

