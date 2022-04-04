Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $475,000 Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medifast were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.15. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,395. Medifast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.44 and a 12-month high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.