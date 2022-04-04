StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of INUV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,494. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

