Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 6,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 656,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

