Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
MLSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.83.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
