Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MLSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,952. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.83.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

