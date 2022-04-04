Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 3,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 202,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

TILE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TILE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

