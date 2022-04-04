Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) shares traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 301,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 106,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of C$18.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15.
About Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS)
Recommended Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.