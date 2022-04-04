Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of FSI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 951 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,268. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33.
