Zacks: Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.98. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.69.

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,230. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

