Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.39. 90,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,200. Paychex has a 52-week low of $92.74 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 113.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $3,625,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.