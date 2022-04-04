Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $29.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.84. 395,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,849,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

