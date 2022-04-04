$918.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will post sales of $918.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $880.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.77 million. Cabot posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CBT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.74. 4,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,076. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

