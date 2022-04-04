Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.38 and last traded at $65.54. 2,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $893.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

