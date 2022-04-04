Redd (RDD) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,763.58 or 0.99975905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00067282 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026644 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

