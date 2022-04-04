Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AAU stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. 7,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,841. The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.