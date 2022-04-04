Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP remained flat at $$6.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

