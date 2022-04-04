Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AP remained flat at $$6.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 435 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $121.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.91.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
