Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,756. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.25.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

