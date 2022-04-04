Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:BTN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.09. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,756. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.25.
About Ballantyne Strong (Get Rating)
