Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $526,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. 86,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

