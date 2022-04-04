China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42. China Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About China Pharma (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

