Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 8,425 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRP. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,617 shares of company stock worth $744,828. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.