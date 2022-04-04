Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,006. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10.
About Newell Brands (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.