Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,006. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

