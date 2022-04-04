Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,165 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 30,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $40.54. 1,416,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,220,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $326.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

