10,425 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,448 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.03. The company had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.04. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

