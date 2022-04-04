Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $904,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after buying an additional 265,118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

