Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Target Price at €179.36

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.36 ($197.10).

Several research firms recently commented on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.70 ($160.11) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of HNR1 stock traded down €2.00 ($2.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €152.35 ($167.42). 90,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €161.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €161.28. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

