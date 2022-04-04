Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,387. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $121.04 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.42.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

