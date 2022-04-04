StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MLI traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. 3,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,100. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

