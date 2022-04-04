Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MOD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,802. The firm has a market cap of $468.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 44,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $18,664,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

