Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 173.33 ($2.27).

PHP traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 148.80 ($1.95). The company had a trading volume of 1,958,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.98. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About Primary Health Properties (Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

