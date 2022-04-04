Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Given New GBX 850 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.10) to GBX 850 ($11.13) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON FSTA traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 616 ($8.07). The company had a trading volume of 22,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 653.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 680.95. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 574 ($7.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.81). The firm has a market cap of £380.43 million and a P/E ratio of -13.22.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

