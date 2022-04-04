Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $273.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.67.

Shares of OKTA traded up $12.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.09. 57,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.10. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its position in Okta by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

