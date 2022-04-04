Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.23. 1,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.93. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

