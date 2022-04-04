BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $117.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.93.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BP by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $4,043,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,662,275. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $97.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

