SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $124,466.00

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $167,676.11 and $124,466.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048292 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.23 or 0.07508787 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,739.57 or 0.99949326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047120 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

