MetLife (NYSE:MET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.54.

NYSE MET traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.38. 128,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94. MetLife has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

