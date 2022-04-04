StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.46.

MCO traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $342.44. 9,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 75.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

