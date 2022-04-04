Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Manchester United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

MANU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.64. 6,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,256. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

