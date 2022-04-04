MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Shares of MSA traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.20. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,460. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.06. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $127.20 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

