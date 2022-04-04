Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $21.32. 22,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,942,417. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

