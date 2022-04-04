Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $176.49. The company had a trading volume of 249,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044,740. The firm has a market cap of $464.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 255,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

