Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 131440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Specifically, Director John Tognetti acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,253,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,060,883.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 356,853 shares of company stock valued at $206,829.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$40.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

