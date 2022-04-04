Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 831.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,625. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.