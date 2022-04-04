Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded up $5.68 on Monday, reaching $240.49. The stock had a trading volume of 67,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

