StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTH. KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.62. 7,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $25,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after buying an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

