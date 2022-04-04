NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after buying an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

