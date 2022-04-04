Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NYSE NGVC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,065. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $277.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 105,464 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $1,155,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

