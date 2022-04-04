Allen Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,283 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,544. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $152.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

