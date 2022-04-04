Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.05.

PFE traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 445,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $287.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

